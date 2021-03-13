Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,176 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Sonic Automotive worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 358.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 14,353 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $52.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.24 and a beta of 2.58.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.