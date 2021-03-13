Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Short Interest Down 50.2% in February

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the February 11th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

SKHCF traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.55. 818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.01. Sonic Healthcare has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $28.19.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

