S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.54.

NYSE SPGI opened at $344.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market cap of $82.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.