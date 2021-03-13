Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Short Interest Update

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the February 11th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Spark Power Group from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised Spark Power Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS:SKPGF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,069. Spark Power Group has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.50.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, insulating fluid lab, equipment installation, sub-station construction, power Â’on', thermography, power systems engineering, power line construction and maintenance, and commissioning under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands.

