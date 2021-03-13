SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XNTK. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,649,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,995 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,725,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,717,000.

Shares of XNTK opened at $141.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.37. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.25 and a fifty-two week high of $161.34.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

