SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 103.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,263 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 277,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 186,262 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average is $40.89. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

