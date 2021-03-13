SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,367,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588,405 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.00% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $74,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 94,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 51,305 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,520,000. Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 287,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $31.44.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.