Spectiv Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.00 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Spectiv has a total market cap of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Spectiv token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv (SIG) is a token. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

