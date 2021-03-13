Spectrecoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00053612 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.87 or 0.00228136 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000580 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001873 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008756 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010147 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

