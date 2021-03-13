Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Holdings Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,551 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,489,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,603,000 after purchasing an additional 138,229 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPR shares. Barclays upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.05.

NYSE SPR opened at $51.40 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

