SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Position Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of SPX FLOW worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 146.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 76,870 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLOW opened at $68.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $69.34.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered solutions in the United States, China, Germany, Denmark, France, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

