SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seeyond increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

