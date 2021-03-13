StableUSD (USDS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $93.00

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One StableUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. StableUSD has a total market cap of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00048909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.16 or 0.00663877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00066188 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00038241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

StableUSD Coin Profile

StableUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

