Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the February 11th total of 585,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In related news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 2,093 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $502,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,988 shares of company stock worth $12,215,520. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,335,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Stamps.com by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the fourth quarter valued at $1,400,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $190.23 on Friday. Stamps.com has a 52 week low of $95.67 and a 52 week high of $325.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.32 and a 200-day moving average of $221.54.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

