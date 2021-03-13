Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Price Hits $0.0690

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $70.70 million and $75.76 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 58.6% higher against the dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,143,223 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

