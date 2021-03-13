Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,267,141 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 189,826 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of Starbucks worth $349,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 361,574 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $38,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Starbucks by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,259,026 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $776,569,000 after acquiring an additional 119,001 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.26.

SBUX traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $107.81. 3,356,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,147,889. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.18 and a 200-day moving average of $96.65. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $110.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion, a PE ratio of 140.01, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

