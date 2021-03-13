State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,458,480 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 597,086 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.2% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Apple were worth $989,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $121.96 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

