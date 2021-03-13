Steem Dollars One Day Volume Reaches $12.85 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for about $7.07 or 0.00011545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $44.88 million and approximately $12.85 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,271.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.63 or 0.00970498 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.41 or 0.00348306 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00031109 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001025 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,345,157 coins. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.