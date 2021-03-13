SteepCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 27% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded up 36.8% against the US dollar. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $120,626.62 and $1.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.24 or 0.00754126 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000026 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

