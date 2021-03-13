Stellar Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion and $1.06 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stellar has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.90 or 0.00462212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00063578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00021502 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00051844 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00070209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00085726 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,448 coins and its circulating supply is 22,609,025,994 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

