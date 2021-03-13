STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 293,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,286 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STE. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.00.

NYSE STE traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $180.92. The stock had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $203.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.89.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

