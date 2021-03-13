Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,163 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,066 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $985,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,588 shares of company stock worth $1,828,611 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AKAM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $97.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.