Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,841 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 36,552.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 18,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,644,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,027,000 after acquiring an additional 521,139 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 925.9% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 182,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 164,925 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC opened at $58.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.