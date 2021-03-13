Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,353 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total value of $149,034.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.71, for a total value of $930,627.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at $6,027,254.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,440 shares of company stock worth $27,400,826 over the last three months. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded down $8.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $340.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $388.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.01. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.85 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on RingCentral from $340.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.17.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.