Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 286.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,705 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $89.40 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $95.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.58.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

