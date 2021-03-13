Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 98.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKC. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $86.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.