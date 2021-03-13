Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for March, 12th (ALDX, BLHWF, CATM, EQNR, GIK, KUASF, LUNMF, MSCI, NLSN, OMVKY)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, March 12th:

SVB Leerink LLC started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM)

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of. Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc started coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc started coverage on shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR). Roth Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

