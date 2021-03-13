Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 12th (AGS, ANCUF, AYALY, BCS, CPYYY, CRNT, DENN, DOCU, EQNR, FINV)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, March 12th:

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $285.00 price target on the stock.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.72.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $104.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $102.00.

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.

Petra Diamonds (OTCMKTS:PDMDF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ridley (OTCMKTS:RIDYF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

