StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,449 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.16% of StoneCo worth $36,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in StoneCo by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in StoneCo by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 745,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,598,000 after acquiring an additional 67,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

StoneCo stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.26 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. StoneCo’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

