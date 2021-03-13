Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will post sales of $132.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.60 million to $132.97 million. Stratasys reported sales of $132.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year sales of $557.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $549.99 million to $562.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $609.10 million, with estimates ranging from $566.49 million to $633.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SSYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Stratasys in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Stratasys by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

