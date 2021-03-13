Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 634 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,726 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 2.0% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $4.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $269.34. 1,536,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,387,625. The firm has a market cap of $766.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,387,606 shares of company stock worth $369,896,062 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

