Strategic Advisors LLC Has $8.52 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.5% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 90,547 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 162,212 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,991 shares of company stock valued at $22,641,340 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.20. The company had a trading volume of 282,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,109,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $228.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.01. The company has a market cap of $437.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

