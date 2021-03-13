Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Cut by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,373 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,086,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $240.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $250.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

