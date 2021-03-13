Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Long Road Investment Counsel LLC

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 5.9% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 20.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $356,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 24,921.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,150 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 13.5% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $239.63. 5,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,621. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.16 and a 200 day moving average of $226.56. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $250.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price target on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

