Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the February 11th total of 141,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,696,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SGMD stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 81,162,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,480,211. Sugarmade has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.
About Sugarmade
