SUN Hits Market Capitalization of $86.71 Million (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. SUN has a total market cap of $86.71 million and $217.74 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SUN has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. One SUN token can now be purchased for approximately $17.95 or 0.00030000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.64 or 0.00462290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00062961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00051595 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00070149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00085465 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.84 or 0.00521110 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012303 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,830,197 tokens. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

