Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$68.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$73.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

SLF opened at C$64.47 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$35.43 and a 12 month high of C$65.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$61.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.68%.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,238 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.71, for a total transaction of C$807,436.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,909 shares in the company, valued at C$6,743,329.39. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total transaction of C$957,390.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,952 shares in the company, valued at C$3,725,417.28. Insiders sold 62,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,580 in the last ninety days.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

