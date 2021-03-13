Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,689 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 172,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,909,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,313,000 after buying an additional 867,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heronetta Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 122,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.85.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.27. The company had a trading volume of 155,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,916,608. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.1642 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

