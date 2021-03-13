SuperCoin Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One SuperCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. SuperCoin has a total market capitalization of $162,832.49 and $304.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SuperCoin has traded 38.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Eternity (ENT) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SuperCoin (SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,147,975 coins. SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

