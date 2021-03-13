SuperCoin (SUPER) Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 53.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. One SuperCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $127,355.57 and approximately $172.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded 50.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SUPER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,145,848 coins. The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

