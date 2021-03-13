SushiSwap (SUSHI) Market Cap Tops $2.80 Billion

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $22.04 or 0.00036828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 37.7% against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $2.80 billion and $1.25 billion worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00050060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.57 or 0.00677576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00065993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00025760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 204,607,204 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

SushiSwap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

