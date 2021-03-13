Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.57 Million

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded up 26% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. Over the last week, Swapcoinz has traded 38.5% higher against the US dollar. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001380 BTC on exchanges. Swapcoinz has a total market cap of $8.97 million and $1.57 million worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.46 or 0.00445706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00061555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00050786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00090407 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00067653 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.14 or 0.00515258 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000453 BTC.

About Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io

Swapcoinz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swapcoinz using one of the exchanges listed above.

