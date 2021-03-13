SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded up 81.7% against the U.S. dollar. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.54 million and approximately $21.20 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00048909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.16 or 0.00663877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00066188 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00038241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

According to CryptoCompare, “SwftCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

