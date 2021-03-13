Swingby (SWINGBY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.28 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $83.76 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Swingby token can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swingby alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.16 or 0.00464577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00062765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00048659 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00070283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00081018 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.46 or 0.00533543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011664 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,472,135 tokens. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swingby Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.