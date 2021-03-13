SwissBorg Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.16 Million (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, SwissBorg has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SwissBorg has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $12.16 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwissBorg token can currently be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00002241 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00048276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.52 or 0.00654222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00066072 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00025106 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00035640 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

About SwissBorg

SwissBorg is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,238,929 tokens. SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com . SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog

Buying and Selling SwissBorg

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwissBorg should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwissBorg using one of the exchanges listed above.

