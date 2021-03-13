Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,087,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,743 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.11% of Switch worth $83,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the third quarter worth $187,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Switch by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,502,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,286,000 after buying an additional 1,296,578 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Switch by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Switch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Switch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $1,444,833.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,122.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $259,173.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,159,659 shares in the company, valued at $35,742,356.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,996 shares of company stock worth $3,263,592. Company insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWCH. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.85 and a beta of 0.72. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $19.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.16.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.36 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

