Switcheo (SWTH) Market Capitalization Tops $65.16 Million

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. During the last seven days, Switcheo has traded up 40.2% against the U.S. dollar. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $65.16 million and $518,924.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Switcheo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0477 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.95 or 0.00462357 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00062670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00049029 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00069098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00079575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.08 or 0.00532692 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011416 BTC.

Switcheo launched on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,432,058,397 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,366,295,975 tokens. Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

