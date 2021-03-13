SWYFT Market Capitalization Reaches $34,536.89 (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 13th. Over the last week, SWYFT has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. SWYFT has a total market cap of $34,536.89 and $7,376.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SWYFT coin can now be bought for $0.0489 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00049026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.91 or 0.00671238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00066049 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00037805 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00025178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

SWYFT Coin Profile

SWYFT (CRYPTO:SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network . SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

SWYFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWYFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

