Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Down 53.1% in February

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the February 11th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,833,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sycamore Entertainment Group stock remained flat at $$0.06 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,903,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,113,883. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06.

Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc, a motion picture distribution and marketing company, specializes in acquisition, distribution, and the development of marketing campaigns for feature films in the United States and internationally. Its activities include film acquisitions, publicity, print advertising, billboard advertising, film distribution, and online marketing.

