SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 297.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,101 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.19% of SYNNEX worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 35.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 70.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In other SYNNEX news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $49,134.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,176 shares of company stock worth $542,256 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cross Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.16. 589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,466. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.15. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $100.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.